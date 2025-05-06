A Food Scientist Talked About How “Healthy” Seltzer Waters Contain Forever Chemicals. – ‘PFAs are definitely a concern since they are resistant against natural breakdown processes.’

I sure do love those water seltzer drinks!

So I’m curious to see what this TikTokker has to say…

She’s a food scientist and she posted a video skit on TikTok to show what’s really going on with those seltzer drinks a lot of us love so much…

In the skit, a character says to the TikTokker (who plays both roles), “Hey, did you hear about that Consumer Reports study that found really high levels of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in seltzer waters? I’m so sad my healthy soda alternative has forever chemicals in it.”

​The food scientist answered, “PFAs are definitely a concern since they are resistant against natural breakdown processes.”

She added, “All the other brands were lower than the safe maximum contaminant level. Although, there is some discussion as to whether or not the contaminant level should be lower.”

The food scientist said that Spindrift and San Pellegrino have low PFA test results.

She explained, “The best way to avoid PFAs in sparkling water is to make your own sparkling water at home with a water filter from a reputable testing organization.”

The food scientist said that some brands, like Topo Chico, have been working to lower their PFA levels.

She also said that the sample size was small in the study and that more research is needed in this area.

She added, “They’re not sometimes chemicals, they’re forever chemicals.”

I’m not sure if this information will change anyone’s minds about their beloved seltzers…

