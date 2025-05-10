Plans For A Family Birthday Dinner Fell Apart When No One Communicated With Each Other, So A Milestone Celebration Quickly Turned Into A Misstep

Even the best intentions can get lost in translation when emotions run high and plans go sideways.

AITA for not attending my own 18th birthday dinner? I (18) had my birthday a little over a month ago, but recently had a conversation with my dad that made me wonder whether or not I’m the AH.

On the day of my birthday, I had a meeting for an extracurricular after school. At the time, I didn’t have my license, so I relied on my girlfriend for a ride home after the meeting.

My mom, who’d been sick, texted me as we were leaving the school that she and my stepdad wouldn’t be coming because they didn’t want to expose anyone to whatever she had, and that we would have dinner together at a later point. I then texted my dad that we’d have to reschedule because my mom’s sick.

My wonderful girlfriend decided to take me to get fast food so we could do something small to celebrate, and about five minutes later we were pulling into the parking lot and he called me. He immediately started yelling at me that I was horrible for canceling and that they were already at the restaurant, saying that “that’s not how you treat people.”

He said that even though my mom and stepdad couldn’t take me to the restaurant (about 30 minutes from our house), I could just tell my girlfriend to drop me off. I just listened to him yell for a couple minutes, said “Okay,” and hung up, and texted him an apology for canceling.

I felt it would be unfair to ask her to drop me off there because of how far it was, especially on such short notice. I sat in the car for 20–30 minutes in silence trying to process what had happened, and my girlfriend went to get our food.

Fast forward to this week, my dad and I had a conversation in which he talked about how that day was the biggest betrayal he’s ever experienced and how he sat in the restaurant crying because his oldest child was turning 18 and he wasn’t there. He said that my birthday dinner wasn’t for me but for my parents to experience me turning 18, and that he didn’t have any interest in going to a new dinner to celebrate. AITA?

