Pregnant Woman Asked Her Fiancé To Call The Dentist For Her But He Said No, So She Returned The Non-Favor A Year Later

by Mila Cardozo

Unhealthy relationships manifest in the most petty of ways.

In this woman’s case, she was pregnant and with an impacted wisdom tooth, but her fiancé refused to call the dentist for her.

Lo and behold, he dealt with the exact same issue a while later, and she decided to return his non-favor.

Now she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for doing so.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA if I refused to call the dentist for my fiancé who has a impacted wisdom tooth?

First of all, I would like to say that this is ridiculous and not a big deal but for some reason it became one.

I (25, f) had an impacted wisdom tooth that was wrapped around a nerve.

While I was pregnant.

That’s very painful and uncomfortable, even more so considering she was pregnant.

I asked my fiancé (26, m) if he could call the dentist because it hurt to talk.

He said no.

Excuse you, sir?

Now it’s 1 year later and he now has an impacted wisdom tooth and I sympathize with him but he asked me to call the dentist for him and I said no.

His mom is now asking me to call for him.

I said no.

He’s upset about it.

AITA?

Karma really got to him.

But this doesn’t seem like a healthy relationship at all.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

This commenter sounds baffled.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

Asking the right questions.

She wanted to make things even, but he doubled down on being a bad partner.

Hopefully, she will realize she deserves much better.

