Random Guy Stole His Window Seat And Refused To Move, So When He Had The Perfect Opportunity To Make The Guy Uncomfortable, He Didn’t Hesitate

Imagine looking forward to your window seat after a long week…

Only for someone to steal it and refuse to move.

This is what happened to this man, and while he was too tired to deal with the situation, it practically took care of itself.

Let’s read the story.

Sit in my seat and refuse to move? Enjoy being uncomfortable! Last week I took a flight from Athens, where I’d been visiting relatives, to London. It was a late flight, I was exhausted and the plane was full. I was in a window seat, which I’d chosen so I could rest my head against the wall and sleep.

He paid for that specific seat and was looking forward to it.

But when I got to my row, there was a guy in my seat. He had big headphones on and had his head turned away from me. I try telling him that he’s in my seat. He doesn’t respond. Thinking maybe he can’t hear me because of the headphones, so I gently tap him on the shoulder. No reaction.

He tried getting his attention, but he intentionally ignored him.

I try again. Still nothing, he doesn’t even turn towards me (by the way, he’s clearly not asleep, he’s sitting upright and I can see his eyes are open). I considered calling over a flight attendant to ask him to move, but there isn’t one nearby and I’m not in the mood for it to be a whole thing, so I just take the middle seat and quietly fume.

But “karma” has a way to make things right.

A few minutes later, the young woman who is sitting in the aisle seat arrives and takes her seat. She is traveling with her friend, who is sitting in the window seat in the row behind us. They are talking to each other across their seats. Then, the woman sitting in the aisle seat turns to me and asks if I can swap with her friend so they can sit together. I say sure, no problem.

But there’s an important detail in this scenario.

Now, at this point, it is important to point out that her friend is very fat, borderline obese (not fat-shaming, I’m a heavy guy myself, but she is at least twice as wide as me). I probably would have swapped even if she hadn’t been fat, but I saw a chance at revenge.

Interesting how the tables turned.

As I get up to move, I see the guy sitting in my seat has turned around and realized what is about to happen. He doesn’t look happy and gives me a look like he’s saying please don’t move. I ignore him and swap seats. I spent the flight mostly with my eyes closed as I try (and fail) to get a nap.

He didn’t get to nap, but the guy who stole his seat wasn’t all comfy either.

I do occasionally have a look at the row in front of me, and I am very satisfied to see that the fat woman in front of me is taking up nearly half of the window seat as well as her own seat. The guy in my seat is squashed up against the wall of the plane.

That was his own fault.

I hope he spent the flight thinking about how if he’d just taken his own seat, he’d have been able to swap with the fat woman and I’d have been the one pinned against the wall. Maybe next time he will think twice before he takes someone else’s seat?

It’s so funny how stealing people’s seats usually backfires.

Everything worked out and the seat thief will probably never attempt to pull this one again.

Next time, maybe just try to reach a flight attendant instead of letting someone steal your seat, though.

