Reactive Dog Lunges At Well-Behaved Puppy During Park Walk, And The Owner Blames Her For The Chaos

Some people will blame anyone but themselves when their dog acts out.

What would you do if your well-trained puppy triggered an aggressive reaction from another dog at the park, and the owner had the nerve to blame you for it? Would walk away in silence? Or would you stand your ground and point out where the real fault lies?

In the following story, one dog owner finds herself dealing with this very situation and refuses to take the blame for another person’s lack of control. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA For telling a woman that I’m not at fault because she can’t control her dog? So, this morning I (25f) took my 6-month-old lab/malinois mix puppy to the local park for a walk/training session. The way the park is set up is that there is a children’s play area and a walking track that starts at the mouth of the play area and loops around the perimeter of the rest of the park (not the play area). So, on my final lap, another couple with a medium mix breed dog gets out of a car and starts walking the path in the opposite direction from me (so that we would meet in the middle).

Noticing another dog owner heading her way, she stepped off the path to avoid problems.

Once I notice them getting closer, I step off the path and start making my way to the parking lot, cutting through the grass because while my puppy is generally good with passing another dog no problem, I like to minimize the possibility of issues, especially with us leaving. I’m still walking in the same direction I was, just about 50ft away from the path, more in line with the parking lot. As we come almost parallel with this couple, their dog hits the end of its leash, almost yanking the lady off her feet, growling and barking, and trying to get closer to us.

Unfortunately, the woman saw it another way.

I keep going, ignoring them and calling my puppy into a close heel to keep him from engaging with the other dog. This woman then proceeds to yell at me, telling me that I’m at fault for her dog reacting and that I shouldn’t be at the park cause I’m never there when they are, and I’m the one causing a scene. I turn to this woman and tell her, “Don’t blame me because you didn’t train your dog and can’t control him.” I then promptly continued and got to my car, loaded up my dog, and left, the whole time this lady is cussing me out and her dog is going even crazier. I was venting to my mom, and while she was empathetic, she told me that it was rude of me to respond instead of just continuing to walk away. AITA?

Sheesh! Talk about misdirected anger.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this lady.

According to this comment, her reaction was out of line.

Here’s another person who points out her misdirected anger.

As this person points out, she did the right thing and tried to avoid the situation.

While this person thinks she could’ve just walked away, she also doesn’t think the woman was wrong.

What a terrible dog owner.

