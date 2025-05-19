Retailer Ignored Incessant Delivery Complaints, So One Frustrated Customer Turned His Property Into A Profitable Solution

When companies cut corners on logistics, it’s often the customer who pays the price.

When one man watched as deliveries became careless and risky, but he had a fix that would cost the retailer more than just the loyalty of a paying customer.

Unsatisfied customer An infamous online retailer switched from a standard courier service to their own courier crew in our area. After that, parcels were not delivered properly.

Their carelessness put a lot on the line for their dedicated customers.

The delivery drivers would just leave parcels in front of doors right at a busy street, increasing the chance of them getting stolen. My husband and our neighbors displayed their dismay to the online retailer, but nothing was done.

Well, our old courier service offers delivery to one of their parcel terminals. However, the next parcel terminal was too far away.

So he decided to contact the courier service and offered them some space on our property to place a parcel terminal, which they were happy to do. This not only forces the online retailer to use the old courier service (which probably costs them more money), and—bonus—he actually gets money from the courier service since the terminal is on our property.

When packages don’t get delivered properly, it can send a whole neighborhood into a tailspin.

By turning frustration into opportunity, this quick thinker not only fixed the problem, but managed to come out ahead!

