Roommate Claimed She’d Keep It Low-Key, But She Ended Up Throwing A Massive Party And Causing Major Tension With Her Roommate Instead

Respecting each other’s space is key in any shared living arrangement.

However, when one roommate disregarded that respect with an uninvited party, it triggered a breakdown in communication, leaving both parties frustrated and unsure of how to move forward.

Read on for the whole story.

AITA for calling out my roommate after she lied about the party? So my roommate promised she wouldn’t treat our apartment like a nightclub anymore. She asked for a “small get-together” with a few friends, so I agreed.

But it turns out, it wasn’t small at all.

But then I got home to a full-on party, random people everywhere, music blasting, and my stuff being used without permission.

So she confronts her roommate.

It’s “smaller” than what she always had before, but I lost it and told her she shouldn’t be throwing parties like this without telling me, especially since she can’t even pay her rent on time.

Who fights right back.

She got super defensive, said I was embarrassing her, and now she’s ignoring me. AITA for calling her out, or is she just mad that I ruined her fun?

It wasn’t just about the party, it was about a lack of respect.

What did Reddit think?

This roommate is way far out of line here.

She made a promise, then she broke it.

This roommate is being just plain manipulative.

Whether this issue can be worked through will depend on whether both roommates are willing to meet each other halfway.

Fun and freedom are important, but they shouldn’t come at the cost of the respect of your roommate.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.