Sam’s Club Shopper Wasn’t Happy To Find Out The Bags Of Flour She Bought Were Moldy

All I can say about this is…YUCK.

A woman named Angela showed TikTokkers why she’s wasn’t too happy after she bought three big bags of King Arthur flour from a Sam’s Club location.

Angela said, “This is what it looks like up close. You can see that it’s like inside the flour.”

The flour was moldy and Angela said she’d bought it the day before.

She told viewers, “This is thirty pounds of flour that I bought that I am now losing, and I’ll show you why.”

Angela added, “Look at all of that mold,” she said.

Yuck!

Check out the video.

@the_sourdoughhoe @King Arthur Baking @Sam’s Club raight into my mix because this would have ruined 14 loaves worth of starter. It may seem silly but losing half my bake means losing half my potential income, and customers. This is only my 4th market which means building up my customer base is crucial. All I can hope is we’re able to replace it in time to bake. ♬ original sound – TheSourdoughHoe|Angela

Let’s hope she got a refund!

