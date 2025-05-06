Wife And Husband Were Getting Along Fine, But Now His Parents Want Her To Mother Him

Some people never grow up.

Most of us do, though, and we enter into partnerships with other people we assume are grown up as well.

This relationship was going fine until his parents refused to see him as an adult.

Check it out.

WIBTA for telling my boyfriend’s parents I’m not his babysitter? I 23f have been dating my boyfriend Josh 29m for 2 years. We live together as well.

Congrats! But there was trouble in paradise.

Recently, his parents have started asking me to get him to do things. “Make sure Josh to go to the dentist for his cracked tooth.” Or “Make sure Josh updates his passport.” Or “Make sure Josh changes his pet food for his cat. We don’t like the brand.” Or “Make sure Josh does his taxes. You may need to sit with him and help.”

And of course, money got involved.

The most recent has been convincing Josh to get a new job in an entirely unrelated field because Josh’s parents don’t feel like he makes enough money. (Josh makes 70k, I make 110k so we are doing fine.)

180k per year with no kids?

Yeah, they’re doing better than like, the vast majority of the world.

Typically I respond with some variation of “I’m fully capable Josh can figure it out himself, and if not, it will be a good learning experience for him.” But that hasn’t stopped Josh’s parents. Now I’m planning on being a little harsher and telling them I’m not Josh’s babysitter and to leave me out of these concerns. WIBTA for saying that? Is there anything else I should do differently?

Let’s see what the comments say:

What are you doin, Josh?

Seriously, he needs to be brought in.



Or you could just be incredibly direct.

But hey, I don’t want to tell you what to do.

I’m not this guy’s parents.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.