Wife And Husband Were Getting Along Fine, But Now His Parents Want Her To Mother Him

by Ben Auxier

WIBTA for telling my boyfriend’s parents I’m not his babysitter?

I 23f have been dating my boyfriend Josh 29m for 2 years.

We live together as well.

Recently, his parents have started asking me to get him to do things.

“Make sure Josh to go to the dentist for his cracked tooth.”

Or “Make sure Josh updates his passport.”

Or “Make sure Josh changes his pet food for his cat. We don’t like the brand.”

Or “Make sure Josh does his taxes. You may need to sit with him and help.”

The most recent has been convincing Josh to get a new job in an entirely unrelated field because Josh’s parents don’t feel like he makes enough money.

(Josh makes 70k, I make 110k so we are doing fine.)

Typically I respond with some variation of “I’m fully capable Josh can figure it out himself, and if not, it will be a good learning experience for him.”

But that hasn’t stopped Josh’s parents.

Now I’m planning on being a little harsher and telling them I’m not Josh’s babysitter and to leave me out of these concerns.

WIBTA for saying that? Is there anything else I should do differently?

