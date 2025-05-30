She Applied Unscented Deodorant After Gym Class, But Her Teacher Was Sensitive To Smell And Accused Her Of Causing An Allergic Reaction

Allergies can be serious, but so can false accusations.

After months of using unscented products with no issue, a student’s routine day spiraled when her teacher claimed her deodorant caused an allergic reaction.

But one student started to suspect the worst when the teacher’s reactions seemed more performative than medical.

WIBTA for wearing deodorant even though someone may be allergic? So, at the beginning of the second semester, we got a new teacher. This teacher said she had scent sensitivity and couldn’t be around any perfume or fragrances.

This student was already used to wearing unscented products, so everything worked out well for awhile.

The people in my family have scent sensitivities, so all my deodorant and soaps are unscented. I have continued wearing this deodorant for months, and I sit in the front of the class. This teacher has never seemed to react.

But then, on an off day, everything began to unravel.

Also, some of my friends put on scented products in the morning, and she never reacts, even though you can clearly smell it. Yesterday, I had gym class and it ran over. I had to change into my school uniform and had no time to apply the deodorant. The bell rang and I was late for class. I reapplied the deodorant in the bathroom and went to class. However, I forgot to zip up my backpack. When I was in class, the deodorant fell out, and the teacher saw it.

The teacher confronts the student about it, and then starts hurling accusations.

She asked if it was scented, and I said no. She then yelled at me, saying she was having an allergic reaction.

But the student is beginning to grow suspicious.

But here’s the thing — she didn’t look like it. Her breathing didn’t change, no watery eyes, stuffy nose, anything. And she just taught the class like normal. I felt bad and emailed her about what deodorant she didn’t react to so I could buy it, but I got a response saying that was inappropriate. Part of me thinks she is faking. So, AITA if I just continued wearing it?

Even when she went above and beyond to be respectful, this student still found themselves in the center of a melodrama.

Ultimately, it was hard to take this teacher seriously when her reaction didn’t match her outrage.

There’s an issue here, for sure, but it’s not with her deodorant.

