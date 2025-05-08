She Attended Her Best Friend’s Engagement Party, And Now Her Best Friend Is Mad At Her For Engaging In PDA With Her Boyfriend

I understand people being uncomfortable with serious PDA like making out and groping, but the PDA described in this story doesn’t sound like a very big deal to me…

But that’s just my opinion!

Now it’s up to YOU to make your own judgment.

Read this woman’s story and see if you think her and her boyfriend took things too far at a friend’s party.

AITA for the PDA I showed my boyfriend at my best friend’s engagement party? “This past weekend was my best friend’s engagement party. I had talked to my boyfriend beforehand about PDA. I told him my family is more reserved and that we’d need to be mindful. I said he didn’t need to be nervous, just no kissing and keep it light. The night of, I thought PDA was minimal. I’m now caught between wondering if this is nitpicking or if I really messed up. We were all sitting on a bench, and there wasn’t any space left. I told my SO (24M) he could sit, and I’d sit on his knee. I turned parallel to him and sat on the end of his leg, not very close, and even then, I was nervous.

What’s the big deal?

I thought it would be understandable given the limited space, but now I feel like an idiot. My best friend called me the next day and said I made everyone uncomfortable and that it put her parents in an awkward position too. She also told me that later in the night, he came up behind me and touched me in a way that made her, her fiancé, and her mom uncomfortable. We were drinking, but I wasn’t wasted. I would never be okay with something like that, and I don’t think my boyfriend would intentionally do anything inappropriate.

Hmmm…

I remember the conversation she referred to, but not him doing anything inappropriate. She described him coming up behind me, rubbing my back/stomach, and touching my chest. I remember him coming up, hugging me, rubbing my stomach briefly, and continuing the conversation. I was wearing a strapless dress that sometimes needed adjusting, so I’m wondering if he maybe helped adjust it and I just didn’t register it? Or maybe he brushed against me accidentally? I genuinely don’t remember anything like that, and it’s not something he’d ever want to make people uncomfortable with.

She feels bad.

Now I feel awful. Sitting on him feels so dumb. I don’t know what I was thinking. Context: we’re an Indian family, which is why it’s an issue at all. We’re also not a very conservative Indian family: born here, we drink. Bride was dropping it low on the dance floor with family the same night (which was normal). AITA?”

She tried to minimize the PDA, but she slipped up a little bit. Still, it doesn’t seem like it was too much.

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

It sounds like there was a lot of overreaction going on here!

