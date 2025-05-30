She Babysits Her Cousin A Lot, But This Time When Her Aunt Asked Her To Come She Said “No”

It’s not always easy for parents to find a babysitter they trust with their kids, so when you find a babysitter that you not only trust but that your kids also like, it can be easy to keep going back to the same person every time you need a babysitter.

In today’s story, one young woman has become the go to babysitter for your younger cousin. She’s come to resent this, and now she doesn’t want to babysit her cousin.

Yet, she feels guilty about saying “no” to babysitting.

Let’s find out why she doesn’t want to babysit her cousin.

AITA for refusing to babysit my cousin? I (22f) have a 4yo cousin. I used to be very close with my uncle (his dad) as a child, but not so much now. We still see each other a bunch of times in the year and live in the same city, we’re just not very close.

For a bit of context, I was supposed to be the child’s godmother. Before he was even born, it was decided that his godfather would be my aunt’s nephew, and his godmother would be my uncle’s niece, so me. I was obviously thrilled about this. But about a month or two before he got baptized, my uncle and aunt announced who the godparents would be: my aunt’s nephew and my aunt’s niece.

Basically, she refused to let my uncle pick one and chose both godparents from her side of the family. She’s a very controlling person, but that’s a whole different thing. So I’ve had a bit of resentment since then which contributed to why my uncle and I aren’t as close anymore.

But despite not wanting me to be godmother, my aunt has consistently asked me to babysit my cousin, on more occasions than I can count. She usually asks me not even 2 days prior. The thing that really annoys me is that all of her family lives in the same city, and yet she never asks them. I’m a college student and have a lot of work and not that much free time, which she knows, but somehow she still always asks me.

So I’ve been feeling a little angry about this because on the one hand she didn’t want me to be her child’s godmother and reserved that honor for her family only, but on the other hand I have all of the responsibility and I’m the only one she asks to babysit him. Yesterday she asked me if I could babysit him for the weekend, and until Tuesday evening. I told her that it was very inconvenient because I had exams coming up really soon so I really needed to study and didn’t have much free time to look after a toddler, and because I had classes on Tuesday.

I could technically skip the classes, which she asked me to do, but they are really important and I don’t want to miss them. So I said that it wasn’t possible for me this time. She’s been insisting like crazy, saying that she doesn’t have anyone else to babysit him (no idea why her family can’t do it), and that they really need my help. When I said no again she sent my uncle to try and talk to me but I told him the same thing, that it was inconvenient.

The thing is, I’m kind of feeling guilty because I technically could babysit him, and it’s mostly that I just don’t want to, partially because of that resentment. So I feel like I’m a bad person for saying no and I don’t know what to do. I also don’t want to say yes because I feel like she’s kind of using me and treating me like her personal babysitter but I don’t know. Is it wrong that I said no?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

