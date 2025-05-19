May 19, 2025 at 10:55 am

She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For

by Ben Auxier

A bag of Great Value frozen chicken wings

TikTok/shannonmarie23

We all like the idea of fresh food, right?

But how fresh is too fresh?

Take this example from TikTok user @shannonmarie23:

A bag of Great Value frozen chicken wings

TikTok/shannonmarie23

“Just bought a 4 pound bag of Great Value chicken party wings,” she says.

A bag of Great Value frozen chicken wings

TikTok/shannonmarie23

“And when I took them all out, this **** chicken wing still has the **** feathers connected to it.”

A bag of Great Value frozen chicken wings

TikTok/shannonmarie23

“What is going on?”

@shannonmarie23

Someone tell me what’s really going on??? How do you miss theses huge ass feathers 🪶 still connected to the darn chicken 🐓 wing? #walmart #wings #greatvalue #customerservice #chickenwings #feathers #whatisgoingon #whatisgoingoninsidetheirhead @Walmart

♬ original sound – shannonmarie23

Well, it’s certainly authentic.

2025 04 29 13 41 33 She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For

The product left some commenters cold.

2025 04 29 13 41 43 She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For

Others didn’t see this as unusual.

2025 04 29 13 42 00 She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For
Because, you see…

2025 04 29 13 42 10 She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For

I guess some people just don’t give a cluck.

Consider this your reminder than an actual animal is in your bag of frozen meat.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter