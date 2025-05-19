She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For
by Ben Auxier
We all like the idea of fresh food, right?
But how fresh is too fresh?
Take this example from TikTok user @shannonmarie23:
“Just bought a 4 pound bag of Great Value chicken party wings,” she says.
“And when I took them all out, this **** chicken wing still has the **** feathers connected to it.”
“What is going on?”
@shannonmarie23
Someone tell me what’s really going on??? How do you miss theses huge ass feathers 🪶 still connected to the darn chicken 🐓 wing? #walmart #wings #greatvalue #customerservice #chickenwings #feathers #whatisgoingon #whatisgoingoninsidetheirhead @Walmart
Well, it’s certainly authentic.
The product left some commenters cold.
Others didn’t see this as unusual.
Because, you see…
I guess some people just don’t give a cluck.
Consider this your reminder than an actual animal is in your bag of frozen meat.
