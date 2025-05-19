She Bought A Four Pound Bag Of Chicken, But What She Found Inside Was A Little More Than She Bargained For

We all like the idea of fresh food, right?

But how fresh is too fresh?

Take this example from TikTok user @shannonmarie23:

“Just bought a 4 pound bag of Great Value chicken party wings,” she says.

“And when I took them all out, this **** chicken wing still has the **** feathers connected to it.”

“What is going on?”

Well, it’s certainly authentic.

The product left some commenters cold.

Others didn’t see this as unusual.



Because, you see…

I guess some people just don’t give a cluck.

Consider this your reminder than an actual animal is in your bag of frozen meat.

