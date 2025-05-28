She Chose To Protect Her Financial Future By Refusing To Co-Sign On A Struggling Friend’s Condo, So Her Friend Accused Her Of Being Selfish And Not Caring About Their Friendship

It’s natural to want to show up for the people we care about, but some demands are just too big to accommodate.

When her financially unstable friend requested she co-sign on a new condo, she wondered if it was really the responsible thing to do.

AITA for not co-signing a friend’s condo lease. My friend was a SAHM; her husband was the main breadwinner. With the economy not going so great, she is now looking for a new job.

She planned to move back to our home city and has been looking for a place to stay. She found the “perfect condo” for her to rent.

But there was one catch.

But because her husband’s and her credit scores are not so great, the owner told them that they would need a co-signer. They also have a little bit of debt, I think something like 15–20k of credit card debt. And they also purchased a new truck in 2024.

So her friend approached her with a request.

She asked me, and I told her I didn’t feel comfortable taking on another co-signing situation, as I signed on for my dad’s truck in 2023, which is still being paid off.

My husband and I are also waiting to purchase a house maybe in a couple of years, so we also want to keep that in mind. But on top of it all, I have always learned not to co-sign for other people. I trust her, and I would lend her money or take care of her kid, but I feel that co-signing for a condo, especially when she doesn’t have a for-sure job lined up nor does her husband, makes me weary.

But when she said no, her friend started hurling accusations at her.

Now she’s mad at me, and her mom texted me saying I’m selfish. Her mom can’t sign for her because she recently filed bankruptcy. AITA?

Trust can build bridges between friends, but it can also pave regret if you’re not careful.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks you should never co-sign for anyone you aren’t willing to front money to.

This commenter has several reasons for agreeing with the author’s decision not to co-sign.

The last thing she would want to do is tank her own credit score.

Who knew protecting your own future could create such a rift?

