She Couldn’t Spend A Whole Week Celebrating A Graduation, But Her Boyfriend Says She’s Choosing Work Over Family

AITA for not attending my boyfriend’s sister’s graduation?

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year and a half. I’ve only met his little sister once last Christmas, and we’re not close. She’s graduating soon, and his family planned a week-long series of events.

Neither my high school nor college graduations consisted of more than a boring afternoon ceremony.

Maybe a little more would have been nice, but a week sounds exhausting.

I’ve been under a lot of stress lately (including health issues and exam prep that will be done the week prior), and I just don’t have the energy for a full week of socializing. On top of that, it’s a 10 hour drive down, and I’d need to spend around $400 on cat sitting while I’m gone.

I offered to come the weekend after to celebrate, but my boyfriend says because I’m missing the ceremony, I’m choosing work over family, is incredibly disappointed, and says he expects me there because she’s my future sister-in-law and family is important. They’re much more tight knit of a family than mine, and, maybe it’s the way I was raised, but I don’t think I’m all that important to their day, and even if not, I was hoping to join their celebrations when I can fly down there and get a friend to watch my cats (they offered for a few days, not whole week). If that’s an [insensitive] move, then I will bite the bullet and go, I guess. AITA for saying no to the full week?

Let’s see what the comments say:

