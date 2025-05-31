She Pays For Her Son To Go To Private School, But Her Ex-Husband And His New Wife Want Him To Start Going To Public School Instead

Not all schools are created equal, and depending on where you live, private school might provide a much better education than public school.

If you were paying for your child to go to private school, what would you do if your ex wanted to enroll your child in public school?

Would you stand your ground, or would you consider the public school options?

In today’s story, one woman is determined that her son will go to private school no matter what, but her ex doesn’t feel the same way.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why they disagree about what’s best for their child’s education.

AITAH for laughing at ex and his new wife when they suggested to change my son’s school I have a 10 year old son Tyler with my ex. I have primary custody and he gets him on Weeknd. We had co parented well so far. I am from Asia. Where private schools are only good mode of education.

She’s doing pretty well financially.

I decided not to marry till my son is gone to college. I am a banker, so I earn well for both of us and the CS I get, I put it in his savings . I also pay for his private school which cost a lot. But I can afford it.

Her ex remarried.

My ex got married to Lyla last year and she brought two kids. One is ten and in same grade as my son. Second is eight. My son already feels his father has taken away there 1:1 by time with the other children. As most activities are group activities. And he gives zero time to son alone. Stepmom also try to parent him and he hates it.

Kids are cordial but don’t see each others as siblings.

Her ex and his new wife wanted to talk to her about something.

So this Weeknd ex and his wife invited me to dinner. I went and after dinner, they told kids to go to room to have discussion with me. They said they can’t afford same private school for the other kids. And for equality of kids, they need to pull my son out of school. They told how beneficial it will be the elder step kid and my son to be in same school and class.

She is not going to pull her son out of private school.

I was mad and laughed at them. I told their financial issues aren’t my problem and I am not changing my son’s school. They doubled down. But I stood firm and took my son back.

Now they’re blaming her for things that are not her problem.

Since then they are blaming that I want their family to fail and how my son doesn’t talk to other kids much. I told them developing the relationship between kids is ex’s job , not mine. I don’t badmouth them or the other kids. But I don’t see it as my responsibility to grow their relationships on his dad’s side.

It only gets more dramatic.

Second, if father is going to put his new kids over his own, it is what leading to Tyler being distant with other kids. They are calling me jerk. And his new wife said to me, for Tyler she isn’t going to deny her kids a father. I told her that she is no less than evil step monster.

Tyler is lucky to have a mom to supports him and prioritizes him.

His father seems to have moved on and no longer prioritizes his son.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It would be a really bad idea to force her son to switch schools if he likes his current school.

This person doesn’t think the ex-husband is very smart.

Her ex is definitely pushing their son away.

I hope she really laughed in their faces too!

Her ex is being completely ridiculous!

She was right to laugh in their faces.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.