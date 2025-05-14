She Shared A Story About Eating Ice-Cream With Her Grandmother, But Her Mom Got Offended And Started Lecturing Her Family

Healthy eating habits start as early as infancy.

This woman was having a light-hearted chat with her family over dinner, but when she brought up eating ice-cream, the conversation shifted unexpectedly.

Her mom got upset, and she was left wondering if she did something wrong.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mom her healthy eating rant was unnecessary? I (18F) and my family were having a light conversation at dinner. This includes my brother (11M), my dad (48), and my mom (47). The topic shifted to food. I mentioned that my grandmother told me a story.

This woman shared a fond memory of eating ice cream for the first time.

When I was 3, she bought me ice cream at a local carnival. Apparently, I loved it! She also said that my parents didn’t want me trying many different foods. That was back when I was that young. But she decided to treat me to just a small ice cream cone.

Her mom started to rant about eating healthy.

My dad found this amusing. But my mom got a serious look on her face. She said something like, “Eating healthily is a life skill. And if you don’t learn it, you will be overweight and have health problems.”

Her mom’s comment made the conversation a bit awkward.

Obviously, she didn’t say it like that, but that’s the message. This felt really out of pocket to me since the conversation had been fun and lighthearted up until that point.

She snapped back at her mom.

So, here’s where I might be the jerk. I responded by saying, “I don’t really see how that relates to my story. It was just about eating ice cream for the first time.” I also said, “You didn’t need to say that because you’ve already done this so many times before.”

Her mom stormed off.

She then became upset. She said, “If someone criticizes me one more time, I’m leaving the house.” And she stormed off. Afterwards, my brother and I started cleaning up. I asked him if he felt uncomfortable when mom talks about healthy eating like that. He said yes.

Her mom came back like nothing happened.

To be honest, I feel like this is sometimes how kids develop eating disorders, or at least some unhealthy relationships with food. About 20 minutes later, my mom came back and acted as if nothing had happened. I am going along with it.

The mom probably felt a little bit like she was being attacked via the story about the ice-cream and was defending why she doesn’t want her kids to eat ice-cream.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This user is defending the mom.

The mom is unreasonable, says this person.

This person offers some honest advice.

Finally, people are backing her up.

Normalize having a healthy relationship with food.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.