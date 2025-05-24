She Spoke Up After Her Sister’s Boyfriend Crossed The Line, But She Ended Up Being Cast As The Villain For Her Honesty

When it comes to family, it can be hard to speak up when you know the truth will hurt those close to you.

When her sister’s boyfriend flirted with her, she thought being honest would protect her sibling, but she was made out to be the enemy while her creepy boyfriend got off scot-free.

AITA for telling my sister her boyfriend hit on me and “ruining” their relationship? I’m 20 and my sister’s 27. She’s been seeing this guy who’s 47, which is already weird, but whatever. I’ve never liked him. He gives me the creeps, but I’ve just kept quiet to keep the peace.

A few weeks ago, we were at my mum’s and I was in the kitchen on my own. He comes in and starts saying stuff like, “If I were younger,” and “Don’t tell your sister but I’ve always thought you were stunning.” I literally just told him to stop and walked out.

I didn’t say anything at first, but it kept bugging me, so I told my sister. I was calm—just said she deserved to know.

She completely flipped. Said I must’ve taken it the wrong way, then turned it around and said I was flirting with him. Apparently I’m jealous and just want attention now.

She’s not spoken to me since. My mum believes me and is completely on my side, but my sister’s telling everyone I tried to come on to her boyfriend and ruin her relationship.

I want nothing to do with him. He’s nearly older than our dad and makes my skin crawl. I wasn’t trying to start drama. I just didn’t feel right keeping it to myself. AITA?

