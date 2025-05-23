She’s Gone No Contact With Everyone In Her Family Except Her Disabled Aunt, And Now She Thinks She May Have To Cut Her Off Too

The least fun kind of game is a mind game.

Especially coming from the people who are supposed to love and support you the most.

What would you do if you thought a family member was playing mind games with you? Would you cut contact with them, or would you talk out the misunderstanding?

Let’s read this story to see what’s the right thing to do.

AITAH if I quit helping my disabled family member because she is playing nasty mind games? My family is pretty crazy. I have quit contact with everyone years ago, except with my aunt. We usually get along good and we are pretty similar. She also has no contact with the rest of the family so we pretty much only have each other.

She has health issues and I have been helping her organise her house. About once a month I go there for an afternoon and help out. For free, no expectations of anything in return. I do it because I know it would be mission impossible for her because of her health issues. She always thanks me and says how much she appreciates it. All good, happy to help.

Last time I was there, she asked if I would like to stay for dinner and she would pay for the food. I thought a meal would be nice after a long afternoon of heavy lifting so I said yes, we ate, I went home.

Well today (about a month later) I went again to help out, we went for food after and I said thanks, she replied with ‘oh so now you do thank me’ so I asked if I didn’t last time and she said no. Keep in mind, this wasn’t some kind of fancy/expensive dinner and she also isn’t poor. I apologised and said I didn’t not thank her on purpose. She replied ‘you shouldn’t start expecting me to pay so a thank you would be appropriate’. I was completely out of sorts because of this.

This isn’t the first time she has made such weird comments. I honestly just want to quit contact, because I think it would be better for my mental health. But I’m conflicted because she is my only family I have left and I share my things with her, I ask her for advice. I won’t have anyone that way anymore. I also know it would devastate her, she depends on me and thinks we are best friends.

I just really don’t appreciate these mind games. Making me feel guilty for something I didn’t even do on purpose, I wasn’t expecting anything, I just forgot to thank her I guess. I don’t think talking about it will help, she thinks she is in the right and I was “rude”. But was I really rude? Is she right? Am I overreacting here?

In a few months the remodeling of her house will start, she is expecting me to help her get things out. AITA if I say I’m done and I want to quit contact with her?

It’s a hard decision to cut off contact with everyone in your family, but if they’re bad for your mental health, they’ve gotta go.

Protecting ourselves is good, but you gotta at least try some communication.

