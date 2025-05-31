Mom-To-Be So Excited To Bring Her New Baby Into The World, But She’s Feeling A Lot Of Judgement About How She Protects Her Child

Not everyone is a great parent, but with some exception, most are just doing their best and would appreciate a little respect in that regard.

How would you feel if your mother and grandmother ignored your parenting decisions and basically told you that the very good decisions you were making were actually wrong? Would you ignore them or call them out on their behavior?

Let’s see how the new mom in today’s story handles this situation.

AITA for maintaining boundaries regarding my 2 month old?

I (28F) am a first time mom. My brother showed up to Easter sick, so naturally I got sick, and then my baby. We recovered and my mom asked if I wanted to go shopping with her today bc we were celebrating my grandmas birthday. We are at Walmart and I had my baby wrapped up in a baby wrap so I could “wear” her.

An older lady came up and touched my baby.

She was not okay with that.

I stated, “oh please don’t touch the baby.” She apologized profusely and rushed off before I had the chance to explain myself. My mom asks me, “don’t you think you’re being a bit excessive? Your daughter was covered with the wrap.” I said no, bc the lady was also in my space (the wrap is a keababy wrap if that gives anyone reference).

But it didn’t stop there.

Fast forward to when we are at my grandmas celebrating her birthday. My mom brought cupcakes and my grandma asked me if she could give my daughter a little taste of frosting. I said no, not yet, she isn’t old enough My grandma waits until I’m not looking and gives my daughter some frosting.

Now, she’s mad at grandma.

I looked up and saw that my grandmas finger was in my daughter’s mouth. I explain how I felt disrespected bc I said no, and she went ahead and did what she wanted to do anyway.

To top the night off, I could hear my mom gossiping about what happened in Walmart while I’m changing my daughter’s diaper.

She got mad at her mother again.

I rush out and say, “wow. Gossiping about your own daughter, some mother you are.” And went back in. She started talking again and I shouted “I can still hear you.” At this point, I’m fuming mad and I pack everything up and me and my daughter go home. But now I’m sitting up wondering if I was too harsh and if I should apologize.

Everyone needs to start respecting his mom’s rules when it comes to her baby instead of mocking her for them.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Seriously, everybody in this story is being weird.

Have a little circumspection.

We learned absolutely nothing at all from the pandemic.

Heard you were talkin’ about me.

Firm boundaries seem very merited here.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.