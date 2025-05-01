She’s Tired Of Her Boyfriend’s Flirtatious Relationship With A Female Friend, So She Told Him To Cut Her Off

When do supposedly platonic relationships cross the line into something more serious?

Sure, it’s okay if you’re single and that happens, but what about when someone is in a relationship?

That’s the big question at the heart of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Read on and see if you think this woman took things too far.

AITA for telling my BF it’s me or his ‘girl best friend’ — no love triangles allowed? “My boyfriend (BF) and I have been together for 2 years, and we’ve been talking about the next steps and possibly marriage — exciting but also scary. We both come from previous marriages where our spouses abandoned us, so we’ve put a lot of effort into healing ourselves and growing together as a couple.

There’s a problem…

Here’s the issue: Before we met, my BF joined a singles group that became a tight-knit circle of friends. One member, Lee, has always had a close relationship with him. She’s extroverted, outgoing, and fun. Her husband, on the other hand, is super introverted and doesn’t participate in any of the group’s activities. My BF is playful, goofy, and sometimes a bit naïve, so naturally, he and Lee gravitate toward each other. Since we started dating, my BF has continued going on group outings with them, but I’m rarely invited. I’m a single mom with limited childcare, so I get that I can’t always tag along.

Hmmm…

But I’ve noticed that Lee’s husband also never goes — he’s just “not into fun stuff” (BF’s words, not mine). So it’s usually my BF, Lee, and the rest of the group doing these fun activities together. A few moments with Lee have raised red flags for me. One time, my BF performed at an open mic (he’s a musician) and really pushed himself out of his comfort zone. Afterward, Lee walked up, “fixed” his collar, and said, “I’m so proud of you for getting up there.” The moment felt too intimate. I have a Master’s degree in counseling, and to me, that wasn’t just a friendly “great job.” It felt deeper. My BF sat next to her, and I just observed. It was clear (to me, at least) that she’s into him. I brought it up to my BF and explained how it looked from my perspective. I also pointed out how it seemed like he enjoyed the attention. I’m thankful that he has taken my concerns seriously and has genuinely worked through this with me. I’ve been blessed to have amazing communication with him and we are both extremely emotionally intelligent. I genuinely know he loves me and I believe that he was to believe that they are just friends, but he respected my wishes to be more mindful and try to work in being more aware of these “flirty moments.”

This was getting weird…

Later, the group (again, without me or Lee’s husband) took a trip to Disney. My BF told me how he “fake proposed” to Lee, complete with a crowd cheering them on. I asked how Lee’s husband would feel about it, and my BF admitted Lee would never tell him because “he can’t take a joke.” I didn’t see it as a joke. To me, that crossed a line. After some intense conversations, my BF admitted that a small part of him might be interested in someone like Lee but insisted that he’s committed to me. He apologized for the fake proposal and said he didn’t realize how hurtful it was until we talked about it. He even confronted Lee, and she told him, “Maybe in another life, we were supposed to be soulmates, but not in this one.” Since then, he’s worked on rebuilding my trust. We’ve had deep, healthy conversations about it, and I genuinely believe he’s a good man with a good heart. I also don’t think Lee is an inherently bad person.

She doesn’t trust her.

But here’s the thing: I see it in her eyes. She wishes her husband was more like my BF. Her husband barely engages with her, while my BF is fun, lively, and attentive. The dynamic is clear. Tonight, the group went to a special event at Universal. As usual, I wasn’t invited, and Lee’s husband stayed home. My BF told me Lee was driving him so he could drink for his birthday. He wanted to stop by my house afterward, but the idea of him being driven home by Lee — and then showing up at my house buzzed, probably wanting intimacy — didn’t sit right with me. I told him to go home and sleep it off. To be fair, my BF says that once I’m more available, he’ll prioritize me over the friend group. Right now, I live with my mom (post-divorce) and have limited availability, but I’m moving into my own place soon. And honestly, now that I’m thinking about it, I’m not sure I want this anymore.

This sounds like a bad situation.

I love my BF, but I don’t love him enough to tolerate Lee being a constant third wheel in our relationship. I’ve learned that the “girl best friend” is rarely the girlfriend’s friend. I trust my BF for now, but I don’t trust Lee with him. And I keep coming back to this: If Lee were single, I’m pretty sure my BF would be interested. If my BF were single, I’m pretty sure Lee would be too.

What now?

This has me rethinking our future. I’m fine with my partner having female friends — he has plenty of them in this group. But Lee is different. She’s the “exception” that worries me. I’ve realized that if we’re serious about marriage, this needs to be addressed. I told my BF that if he’s serious about taking this relationship to the next level (with me or any woman, for that matter), he needs to set clear boundaries with Lee or let her go entirely. To me, that fake proposal should have been the last straw. He doesn’t see it that way, though, and I’m not sure how to move forward. AITA for making this a deal breaker? I’m not asking him to cut off all his female friends — just Lee. I’ve been abandoned before, and I refuse to feel that way again.”

She finally had enough of her boyfriend’s side “friendship.”

And who could blame her?

