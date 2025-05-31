Sister’s Boyfriend Banging On Door At Midnight Freaks Her Out, So She Calls The Cops And Stands Her Ground

A 23-year-old woman shares her side of the story when, after getting home late one night, she finds her front door wide open.

Her sister’s boyfriend, who she hasn’t seen in weeks, starts banging on the door like a lunatic. Not knowing it was him and feeling terrified, she calls the cops.

Her sister, understandably, isn’t pleased. But was she justified in seeking help, or did she overreact?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for calling the cops on my sisters boyfriend? My sister, (25F) and I (23F) live together. Last night, I got home from work around 10pm and my front door was unlocked. I texted her saying the door was open and basically just saying what the heck is going on, but she was working late and did not answer my texts. When my sisters bf (26M) stays over she will tell me that he is coming, but she forgot to this time. He lives 2-3 hours away, so they drive and forth to see each other. He hasn’t been over in about 8 weeks, so i definitely was not expecting him to come over. I got into the shower and 5 minutes in I start hearing banging on the door. Uncontrollable crazy banging as if there was a zombie apocalypse happening outside.

Someone banged on that door for 5 minutes straight, jiggling the doorknob trying to break the door down. I did not want to check to see who was there because my bedroom is right by the front door and there is a window, so I wouldve been seen by the person at the door I was also naked because I hopped out of the shower). Of course I called the police because I was not expecting anyone, and my sister was not picking up the phone. I was terrified. Unbeknownst to me, it was him. The cops came and told him to leave until my sister gets back, and they couldn’t do anything because we both live there (which is totally fine).

I told them I do not want him in the house until she gets back because I did not know he was even coming here. He starts calling me a f****** b****. Saying “you just wait until your sister hears about this, and I cannot believe you did this.” Side note, I do not like this man. They’ve been on and off for a looooong time. I never know when they are fighting or when they are together. she knows i do not like him. I do not even say hello to him anymore.

Anyways, after the cops left, he came back and started banging again. At this point I am just over it. Thankfully, the police were still in the area and happened to come back to check. They told him if he doesn’t leave then they will arrest him, so I think he just walked to the gas station waiting for my sister to get off of work. I am blowing her phone up and she finally picks up and starts yelling at me. She’s saying “What the heck is wrong with the both of you? You just wanted to call the cops on him to be petty. You’re being ridiculous.” I told her that there is no way she can be upset with me when HER boyfriend was trying to break into MY apartment.

She ended up getting home and letting him in and he stayed the night. I am not one to argue and I will stand my ground. I told her I will not let him disrespect me in my own apartment. I said “Tell him to come apologize to me for not only making me scared for my life at 11pm but for also calling me a b***.” He said no, and he just ran upstairs and took a shower. My sister is still mad at me. AITA for wanting to keep myself safe?

