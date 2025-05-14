Six Years Ago, Her Ex-Husband Left A Lot Of His Things At Her House, And She Wants To Get Rid Of Them

Leaving items behind after a breakup is common, but leaving them for years isn’t.

This woman's ex-husband has asked her to keep the stuff he has left behind, but six years later, she's wondering how long she's really supposed to hang onto his stuff.

She’s not sure if he’s ever going to pick it up and also not sure if it’s okay to get rid of it.

WIBTA if I sell or donate my ex-husbands items he left with me after almost 6 years. I divorced my husband in May of 2019. When he moved, he left a lot of things behind. After a couple months, he came and got some of it. That was almost 6 years ago.

This woman's ex-husband has been delaying collecting his stuff.

I’ve kept in loose contact with him over the years. We had 6 cats together, and I’ve kept him in the loop about them, their health, deaths, etc. Each time, I asked him about getting his items, he’d give me the whole, “Oh, I’ll come in a few months to get them.” Then he’d never show.

Some items might be valuable to him.

Now, some of the items are unique. There were some pictures his mother painted and a bar with glassware set. There’s also a set of tall corner tables and family Christmas decorations. The rest is generic stuff like clothes, books, etc.

She's tired of looking at them, so she wants to get rid of them.

The stuff has been in my unused formal living room for the entire time, and I’m tired of looking at it all. I want to finally get things straightened out in that room. The last time I reached out to him, I got no response, so WIBTA if I finally donate or sell it all?

He clearly doesn't seem to plan on picking any of it up, but she could reach out to him one last time to tell him if he doesn't pick it up by a certain date, she's going to donate or sell it.

Storage space doesn’t come for free.

