Some Customers Are Stingy On Tips, But This Woman Found A Clever Way To Get Even

Many retail employees rely on customers’ tips.

Enjoy being eight cents poorer I do gig work for a shop-and-deliver company here in Washington. Here, stores are legally required to charge $0.08 per plastic grocery bag. When we finalize an order, we have to input the number of bags we used.

I keep track of who tips and who doesn’t. And if you stiffed me on your last order? Whoops! Those three bags I used just magically became four. Maybe even five if your last non-tip was particularly egregious.

Boom! Enjoy paying that extra $.08 to $0.16 for bags you didn’t get. Sucks to be you, non-tipper.

