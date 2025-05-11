Someone Asked Him To Move Beds In A Hostel In The Middle Of The Night, And He Wouldn’t Budge

Assigned beds in hostels can get tricky!

It’s late, it’s dark, people are intoxicated, a million things could possibly go wrong!

Is this person wrong for how they handled the situation they found themself in while staying at a hostel?

Let’s see what happened here…

AITA for refusing to move beds in a hostel in the middle of the night? “I was in a hostel trying to sleep (top bunk) when I heard a sound and I guess it woke me up a little (12:20 AM) by the sound of the door opening and then I see a shadow moving near my backpack. Suddenly my silhouette of my backpack moves. I was so started that I lunged and snatched it back, then looked down to see a guy standing there. Instead of apologizing, he immediately started loudly talking to me: “You’re in my bed, I need you to get out of my bed!”

It was all pretty confusing.

For context: My actual assigned bed (a bottom bunk) was already occupied by someone else when I arrived, so I picked an empty top bunk instead. I tried explaining this. He said sorry but the guy starts smirking, exhaling sarcastically, and repeating. I told him to just use another bed that’s free. But he said what If I sleep in a bed that is already booked and kept going the hostel gave me this bed. Germans take rules seriously! (He looked mid-30s, and I’m currently in Germany, btw).

Keep it down, dude!

Finally, another sleeper snapped awake and shouted, “Just pick a bed and shut up—you’re waking everyone!” Only then did the guy grumble and chose another bed. So, AITA here? I get that hostels have rules, but: He took my backpack first (Who takes another persons item like that?). He could’ve quietly found staff or another bed instead of screaming at midnight. My original bed was already occupied was I supposed to get out and choose another bed or something? Kinda baffled by the audacity. Thoughts?”

I can see both perspectives here.

Another reminder that hostels can be weird, and you never know what might happen in the middle of the night.

