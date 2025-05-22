Son Moves Back Home To Save Money, But Mom Can’t Handle His Boundaries, So Now Every Snack Sparks a Fight

When a 23-year-old’s apartment was shut down due to black mold, he reluctantly agreed to move back in with his mom to save money and finish school.

AITA for trying to set a boundary with my mom? I (23M) had to move back in with my mom (56F) about 3 months ago after my apartment complex was shut down due to black mold. I originally planned to move into another place with my roommate and his girlfriend, but my mom convinced me it’d be smarter to live at home for a year, save money, buy a car, and finish school. Financially, it made sense, so I agreed, reluctantly. We’ve always clashed and don’t see eye to eye on much.

The main issue is her passive-aggressive behavior and setting unspoken expectations. She’ll get upset when things don’t go as she imagined, even if nothing was agreed on. For example, I’ve been trying to cut sugar and started buying drinks like sugar-free soda to test out. I picked up a $3 bottle of sugar-free Mountain Dew to try before committing to a 12-pack. She was with me and agreed it was a smart idea. Later that week, I come home from the gym and she casually mentions how good the drink was. I go to get some and it’s gone. My dad laughs and says, “It’s already gone.”

I got annoyed and said it would’ve been nice if someone had asked. She immediately got defensive and said, “Well how do you think I feel?” as if she was the one wronged. We argued, I left to cool off. I vented to my girlfriend, who showed up later with a 12-pack (super sweet and unprompted). When my mom saw it, she said, “Really? You made her go get you more?” I explained what happened and she laughed, told me to “man up” and stop “b****ing” that I could’ve just bought another bottle. I said that was unkind, especially when I was clear about wanting to try it first.

Then today: I bought chicken with my sister and put it in the basement fridge (the one my mom rarely checks). I went to grab it later, and my mom followed me into my room and said, “You little brat, you’re not going to share that?” I told her I bought it. She brought up how much food I’ve eaten in the house. I reminded her I mostly eat only when she invites me to dinner and buy my own snacks/drinks. She gave me this smug smile and said, “Okay, I’ll remember that.” I told her I don’t mind sharing I’d just like to be asked. She snapped, “I don’t need to ask.” I offered her some anyway and she responded with, “No thank you, I don’t want it anymore,” in this weirdly smug tone and walked away.

I was left just sitting there, stunned. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything wrong, but when I set basic boundaries, she acts like I’ve insulted her. She constantly brings up how much I ate as a teen, even though I’ve been trying to be respectful and self-sufficient. These are just a couple recent examples, but it’s been like this since I moved back. So, AITA? I feel like I’m going crazy trying to navigate this dynamic. I try to act like an adult, but it feels like I’m walking on eggshells.

