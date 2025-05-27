Stranger Commented That She Should “Smile More,” So This Woman Responded By Telling A Heartbreaking Story

Some people think they have the right to comment on how strangers look or feel.

“You should smile more” I was out running errands, lost in thought, and just trying to get through the day. As I walked past a man, he looked at me and said: “You should smile more. It would look much better on you.” He said this with a stupid smile on his face like he was giving me genuine advice.

I stopped, turned to him, and said: “I just got back from identifying my sister’s body. She was murdered last night.”

His face went pale. His mouth opened, then closed like he was searching for words. But nothing came out. He just nodded awkwardly and practically ran away.

I don’t actually have a sister, but the entitlement some people have to dictate a stranger’s emotions is infuriating. You have no idea what someone is dealing with, and assuming they owe you a smile is just ignorant and selfish. Maybe next time, he’ll think twice before telling someone how they should feel.

You don’t owe anybody a smile.

