Stranger Tapped On Her Car Window While Her Baby Slept, So She Locked The Doors And Refused To Talk

She was just trying to get her toddler to nap—nothing fancy, just a peaceful drive and a parked car in front of her own home.

Then a man she’d never seen before came tapping on her window, asking personal questions and trying to strike up a conversation.

Alone, with her baby in the back seat?

Nope.

Check it out.

AITA for how I reacted when a “neighbor” tried to talk to me A bit of backstory: I (28) F have an 18 month old son that is in the phase of not sleeping during the day unless it’s in the car. This means that during the weekend I take a drive during the day so he can fall asleep and usually drive back to my house and park at the front with the aircon on until he’s in a deep sleep. Now about a week ago my partner was out helping his sister with yard work and I was alone with our 18 month old son. He needed a day sleep so I went driving and when he was asleep parked out the front of our house. I started to play some games on my phone and I hear 2 knocks on my car window and it’s a middle aged looking man maybe in his late 30s or mid 40s who was signaling for me to wind down. My window at first I thought he might of been asking me to move my car or something since our street is pretty small and I’m not parked in the driveway.

Oh boy.

He then asks if I live there and points to my house and I said yes he then said “I live around here to, I just wanna get to know you, you seem like the kinda girl I wanna get to know” this creeped me out a lot especially with my son in the car. This is where I could be the a******: I smiled at him but then just winded my window back up and then locked the car doors. I then gave him a little wave to sorta say” no thanks, I’m good mate.” But then he knocked on my window again another 3-4 times trying to ask me to wind the window down again and I just smiled and shook my head saying no. He then realized I wasn’t going to wind it down and then walked down to the end of the street.

See you NEVER.

While he was banging my son woke up so when he walked all the way down the street I then got my son out of the car and then went inside the house and locked my doors. I think it’s important to note that I’ve never seen this man before in my life and I’ve lived in my street for about 3 years now. I don’t know a lot of my neighbors because we live in duplexes and everyone sorta keeps to themselves. I haven’t seen him since this incident but I can’t help to feel a little bad because I’m not sure if he was being a creep or just didn’t speak English well and was trying to get to know his neighbors, so AITA?

Reddit didn’t hesitate to back her up.

This person says when it comes to safety and instincts, politeness doesn’t have to come first.

This person said whether he was just awkward or genuinely creepy, she owed him nothing.

And this person says not to even give it another thought, because NTA 100%.

Your car isn’t a café, and “no thanks” is a full sentence.

I hope she never sees him again.

