Teenage Boy Hears His Stepmom Slandering His Mom, He Flips Out And What He Reveals About His Dad Threatens To Take Down His New Marriage Too

Let’s be real: divorces can be messy.

And when you’re a child going through your parents’ divorce, all kinds of feelings can come up, and unless your parents are both selflessly there for you as you process the upheaval, it might only add to the mess later.

The boy in this story is, unfortunately, right in the middle of all this mess.

Split between his mom’s house and his dad’s, he’s trying to keep the peace – until an altercation with his dad’s new wife makes him flip.

Read on to find out how she reacted when he revealed something that could change all their situations for good.

AITA for telling my dad’s new wife why he’s actually with her after she called my mom unstable? I am 16 years old, and a few years ago my parents divorced. I was pretty much kept in the dark about the reason why, until fairly recently when my mom told me. All I knew at the time was that it came out of nowhere. Since then I’ve gone back and forth between my mom’s house and my dad’s.

Let’s see how this present family drama got started.

About a year ago my dad married his new wife. I can’t stand her. She acts like she’s better than everyone, treats my dad like a lapdog, micromanages everything I do – I could go on and on with reasons. Earlier, my mom called my dad about something. After he hung up I overheard my stepmom talking about my mom calling her a nag and unstable.

Read on to find out how the teenage boy reacted.

I think what made me even more angry was my dad just letting it slide. I got angry and told her she’d be unstable too (which my mom isn’t) if she found out her husband was sleeping with other men behind her back. I told her that the only reason my dad is with her is because my mom threw him out and he barely had money of his own, since he mooched off of my mom’s the entire time.

And the trouble was just beginning.

My dad’s wife obviously wanted me out of the house, so I packed up while they argued and went back to my mom’s. My dad has been texting me saying I’ve lost my mind and that I have no idea what I’ve done. He says that I had no right to make those accusations and say things like that. I’m not even sure why his wife was so mad, since I didn’t even have physical proof looking back at it. I know it was probably immature for me to have an outburst like that. AITA?

This seems like the consequence when a whole family keeps everything bottled up for years.

Sure, maybe the boy shouldn’t have hurled accusations at his dad and stepmom – but his stepmom shouldn’t have been leveling slander at her husband’s ex-wife either.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person was totally on the boy’s side.

However, this person warned from experience that such outbursts may not be for the best.

While others noted that his parents need to see him as an adult now, and respect him as such.

Sure, he might not have reacted in the most mature way.

But it’s clear from the behavior of his father and stepmother that they are not good role models when it comes to maturity.

He surely deserves better.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.