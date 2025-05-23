Teenage Guy Mentioned That He Was Going To College In A Couple Of Weeks, So He Received A Sweet Surprise From His 2 Regular Customers

Some customers bring joy to a workplace.

This teenage guy worked at a fast-food drive-thru when he was in high school.

Every day, two kind older women came through for their usual order.

When he mentioned that he was off to college, these ladies gave him a sweet surprise.

Diet Coke Ladies I worked at a fast food chain when I was in high school. Many stories to be had about the work, but the only one really worth mentioning is a happy one.

Meet the Diet Coke Ladies…

One of our recurring customers was “the diet coke ladies.” Every afternoon, they would come through the drive thru and order 2 medium diet cokes. It was two older ladies, with their dogs in the back of their little Rav 4. Always nice, always wanting only 2 medium diet cokes.

Sometimes, this man would chat with them over the window counter.

Occasionally, if things were super slow, we’d have a little chat as they paid. This takes up only a minute or two. Then, they would drive up to the second window for their drinks. Everyone in the store knew them, and you just had to shout “diet coke ladies are here!” And the person up front would get the drinks ready.

He mentioned that he was going to college in a couple of weeks.

As I was getting ready to go to college in a couple of weeks, I happened to mention it to them. They were glad for me, and wished me well. Two days later, they came through the drive-thru per usual, but when they paid, they also handed me something.

The Medium Diet Coke Ladies gave him a surprise gift.

It’s a little box, wrapped with a little silk ribbon. Inside was a silver pen, and engraved on the side was “2 Medium Diet Cokes.” They told me they wanted me to pass my first test with it.

Kind people are never forgotten.

