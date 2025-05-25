The App He Purchased With A Lifetime Subscription Is Expensive Now, And He Refuses To Pay

It’s so tempting to buy a deal for lifetime access to an app you love.

But it’s not necessarily a good idea.

Things change and that’s what happened with this app.

See how this customer chose to make the most of his lifetime access.

The app I use to make sure I hit my daily to-dos got bought

I paid $5 for lifetime full access to my favorite productivity app. Then they got bought out and the new owners added a bunch of stupid features that slow it way down.

That was just one of the issues.

They used that as an excuse to make it cost $60/year. So, screw that, but I still haven’t found an app similar to the simpler version. I emailed them and updated my 5-star app store review to 1-star, and you can see so many reviews complaining about the same thing that they don’t even respond to. What a way to start out with your existing customers.

So, he held that grudge.

Well, it seems like they can’t take away my access to the full version. So, every day, several times a day, I open this app and get a splash screen telling me to buy it, and every day I x out of that message and continue using the app just as I had before. I don’t even notice it anymore. It’s been like this for months. They probably don’t notice but it makes me feel slightly vindicated every time.

