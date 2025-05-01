May 1, 2025 at 10:55 am

The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video – Which Was About Something Else Entirely

by Ben Auxier

woman talking about bougie oven

@katniawatkins/TikTok

Look, I already know I’m poor.

I don’t need constant reminders of it.

I don’t need random kitchen appliances finding new ways to call me poor, like in this video from TikTok user @copleys.mom:

A video by @katniawatkins

TikTok/katniawatkins

It starts with the original, featuring a young woman by an oven, chatting casually with the camera.

“Someone’s like, why you single? I’m like-”

A video by @katniawatkins

TikTok/katniawatkins

But before we can learn the reason, the stitch comes in.

“More importantly friend…” says the caption…

A video by @katniawatkins

TikTok/katniawatkins

“Why is your oven a Decepticon? Where did you get a Decepticon from?”

@katniawatkins

They selling transformers now???

♬ original sound – KatNia

Like, don’t come after me and mine like that.

2025 04 22 22 48 16 The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video Which Was About Something Else Entirely

If it ain’t broke…

2025 04 22 22 48 25 The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video Which Was About Something Else Entirely

You gotta get outta my paperwork.

2025 04 22 22 48 33 The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video Which Was About Something Else Entirely

I’m not part of the upper crust.

2025 04 22 22 48 42 The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video Which Was About Something Else Entirely

I guess this is what they mean when they say let ’em cook.

Ha!

