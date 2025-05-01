The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video – Which Was About Something Else Entirely
by Ben Auxier
Look, I already know I’m poor.
I don’t need constant reminders of it.
I don’t need random kitchen appliances finding new ways to call me poor, like in this video from TikTok user @copleys.mom:
It starts with the original, featuring a young woman by an oven, chatting casually with the camera.
“Someone’s like, why you single? I’m like-”
But before we can learn the reason, the stitch comes in.
“More importantly friend…” says the caption…
“Why is your oven a Decepticon? Where did you get a Decepticon from?”
@katniawatkins
They selling transformers now???
Like, don’t come after me and mine like that.
If it ain’t broke…
You gotta get outta my paperwork.
I’m not part of the upper crust.
I guess this is what they mean when they say let ’em cook.
Ha!
