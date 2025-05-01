The Crazy Oven Is The Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About In This Video – Which Was About Something Else Entirely

Look, I already know I’m poor.

I don’t need constant reminders of it.

I don’t need random kitchen appliances finding new ways to call me poor, like in this video from TikTok user @copleys.mom:

It starts with the original, featuring a young woman by an oven, chatting casually with the camera.

“Someone’s like, why you single? I’m like-”

But before we can learn the reason, the stitch comes in.

“More importantly friend…” says the caption…

“Why is your oven a Decepticon? Where did you get a Decepticon from?”

Like, don’t come after me and mine like that.

If it ain’t broke…

You gotta get outta my paperwork.

I’m not part of the upper crust.

I guess this is what they mean when they say let ’em cook.

Ha!

