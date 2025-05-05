‘The wristband contains forever chemicals that are forever in your skin.’ – Consumer Advocate Said People Need To Get Rid Of Their Apple Watches

Here we go again…

We’ve seen quite a few TikTok videos lately where people swear that folks should get rid of their Apple Watches for one reason or another.

This time, it comes to us from a man named Samson who offered a stern warning to Apple Watch owners.

Samson said, “Major PSA: Apple is being sued in a class action lawsuit because the wristband contains forever chemicals that are forever in your skin.”

He continued, “Apple is keeping this pretty quiet. I haven’t heard anything. So, if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, take it off now!”

Samson continued, “Get a band that does not have forever chemicals. Maybe get some leather.”

He added, “But the plastic is not good for you!”

Take a look at the video.

@secretservicesam Apple is being sued for forever chemicals in Iwatch wristband. ♬ original sound – secretservicesam

You might want to think about ditching that thing…

