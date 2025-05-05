May 5, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘The wristband contains forever chemicals that are forever in your skin.’ – Consumer Advocate Said People Need To Get Rid Of Their Apple Watches

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go again…

We’ve seen quite a few TikTok videos lately where people swear that folks should get rid of their Apple Watches for one reason or another.

This time, it comes to us from a man named Samson who offered a stern warning to Apple Watch owners.

Samson said, “Major PSA: Apple is being sued in a class action lawsuit because the wristband contains forever chemicals that are forever in your skin.”

He continued, “Apple is keeping this pretty quiet. I haven’t heard anything. So, if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, take it off now!”

Samson continued, “Get a band that does not have forever chemicals. Maybe get some leather.”

He added, “But the plastic is not good for you!”

Take a look at the video.

Apple is being sued for forever chemicals in Iwatch wristband.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user nailed it.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

You might want to think about ditching that thing…

