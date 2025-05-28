Their Family Got Matching Tattoos Without Them, So They Felt An Invisible Divide That They Could No Longer Ignore

In a tight-knit family, even the smallest gestures can carry a heavy emotional weight.

So when the rest of the family got matching tattoos without them, it left them reeling from the sting of exclusion, only to be made to feel like the villain for speaking up.

AITA For Being Offended Over Not Being Included In My Family’s Matching “I Love You” TATOO Since my dad left, my mom, sister, and I have been tight. There for each other, ya know? Some days ago, my mom and sister came home spontaneously with matching “I Love You 3,000” tattoos.

I asked them why I hadn’t been invited or included. And my mom snapped at me, saying, “They’re inspired by that dumb Marvel movie your sister likes. You wouldn’t have wanted one.”

Um, hello? I love Marvel and have been collecting comics and memorabilia for years. It’s what she gets me for my birthday and Christmas every year. I would have loved to participate, and that’s what I told her.

Then she changed her answer, saying, “Not everything has to be equal, and that’s life. Sometimes you just don’t get included in family things.”

There’s this concert this weekend we’re supposed to go to. However, I’m planning on staying home, much to their anger.

They’re telling me I’m overreacting. However, I just don’t feel like going out with them right now. I don’t know how to feel. I don’t wanna overreact — it is just a tattoo — but I feel bad being left out, especially since we’ve talked about matching tats for years. AITA?

