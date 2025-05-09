Friend Chewed With Their Mouth Open At Every Meal, So They Finally Questioned Whether They Could Stay Silent Any Longer

It’s important to not sweat the small stuff in close friendships, but some things start to feel impossible to ignore.

When one non-confrontational person was driven to madness by their friend’s poor table manners, they begin to wonder if their sanity is worth hurting their friend’s feelings.

AITA for confronting friends who eat with their mouth open.. I’m extremely anti-confrontational and anti-conflict in general. But there is one thing that pushes me over the edge.

I have a close friend who I see often and enjoy the company of. But when we sit down to eat, they eat with their mouth wide open. The sounds that this produces are too horrific to even describe.

Even onlookers have been horrified by their table etiquette.

It’s so gross that everyone around them does a double take and looks up from their plate. I’m a pragmatic person. I always try and find a way to say something without saying it in an offensive way.

So I said, “What are some icks of yours?” When asked what mine were I said, “People that eat with their mouths open.” And this friend straight up said, “I so agree!!”

This revealed to me that the habit is so deeply ingrained that they’re not even self-aware of it.

I’m at a point where I just don’t know what to do. I would never want to hurt their feelings. So firstly, AITA for thinking this? And WIBTA for confronting this friend?

