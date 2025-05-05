There’s A Physical UFO Office At The FBI… At Least For Now

Do you remember a while back when the government admitted that UFOs exist and they’ve actually been stumping the government for quite some time?

You might not, because most people were more than a little underwhelmed.

Now, though, the FBI is admitting that they, too, have aliens on the brain.

Their not-so-secret office is tasked with investigating “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” but we only know about it now because it seems some (or all) of their agents are getting caught up in the current purge of government employees.

The FBI made a statement to Politico for the piece that broke the news.

“The FBI investigates Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena when there is potential for a violation of federal law – particularly unlawful acts that could adversely affect our national interests – and to gather, share, and analyze intelligence to combat security threats facing the US.”

Yes, my fellow 90’s kids – a real life X-Files.

Some people who are in the know, like former Naval pilot Ryan Graves, told Politico dissolving the office could be potentially dangerous.

“I am concerned that the FBI’s UAP Working Group could be affected by transition changes, and these leaders might not be aware of the incredible work these agents are doing and how their investigation could be empowered as part of a formalized intergovernmental effort.”

Former Army special forces intelligence officer Ciason Best added his two cents, which is that shuttering the office would be “obviously detrimental.”

“The FBI is one component of the government that is starting to realize what other functions in the government have already known for a long time and have been participating in.”

This seems to suggest that the FBI has been working with the Pentagon’s UFO office, and maybe that there are similar offices at other government agencies, too.

Only time will tell whether or not this office is lost in the cuts.

But remember, official FBI agents or not, the truth is out there.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.