They Chose Not To Demonize A Mutual Friend, So Their Ex-Best Friend Is Now Withholding A Large Debt For Not Taking Her Side

Even the strongest friendships can bend under pressure when personal drama and finances collide.

One person tried to support their best friend through their divorce, but when they refused to turn their back on their best friend’s husband, the fallout got personal — and costly.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for expecting to be repaid money owed when my friend is in a bad situation For several years, I have been friends with this person and her significant other. She was my best friend, but he was also a good friend as well. He works as a handyman and has been doing some work on my house in his off hours.

This couple has quite a few problems tearing their relationship apart.

They have a young child who is at the end of a three-year-long journey with leukemia. For starters, she apparently has literally started war with him because of their personal problems as a couple.

She also seems to be expecting everyone they know to take her side in this argument that is not the concern of anyone other than the two of them, and something only they can work out between themselves.

But they consider both parties their friend.

A while back, I helped both of them out financially, but separately. What each of them owes me is on an individual basis — in other words, there is an amount he owes, and there is a separate amount that she owes.

He has been repaying his part. He and I are still on good terms, and like always, my friendship with him is separate from my friendship with her. I don’t take sides in other people’s issues, and I won’t have anybody telling me how to treat another person, because it just isn’t right.

The wife, however has proved much more irresponsible.

Meanwhile, she owes me over $2,000 and refuses to pay me back — refuses to even speak with me — because I won’t do as she asks and take her side in her problem with her relationship. Back in February, she insisted that I do her taxes and was expecting a large enough refund to pay me back. In the past, she would have done so.

But this year she did not pay me for doing the tax return (I am an accountant), as well as refusing to pay me the money she owed me when she got her refund. She came back at me with, “I can’t believe you’re stressing me over money when you know I don’t even have a home.”

But their sympathy for this ex-friend was quickly running out.

My feeling was — whose fault is that? I am essentially being accused of being a total and complete AH, among a few other less complimentary things! So tell me — AITA by sticking up for myself and expecting a person to do what they said they were going to do?

Trust takes years to build, but unfortunately a lot less time to break.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

Payment seems pretty out of the question at this point.

It doesn’t sound like a person worth associating with in any capacity.

It’s possible the other circumstances in her life are just too much to handle.

They loaned their trust and their money, but neither appears to be coming back anytime soon.

