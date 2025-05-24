They Fail To Wake Up For Job Interview, But Think His Roommate Is To Blame

Are we really our roommates’ keepers?

Some roommate relationships are that of close friends.

Others are far more distant–like neighbors who happens to share the same apartment and refrigerator. So it can be tough to draw lines and boundaries.

After all, we’re talking about roommates, not significant others and definitely not parents and children.

In today’s story, a roommate is fretting over if he made a mistake when he let his roommate sleep through his job interview.

Check it out.

AITA for not waking up my roommate for his job interview because he’s irresponsible?

My roommate had a job interview he wouldn’t stop talking about. The night before, he stayed up playing video games until 3 AM, apparently didn’t set an alarm, and told me “I’ll wake up, don’t worry.”

Though the roommate was obviously very excited about the job, he didn’t even bother setting an alarm.

Spoiler: he didn’t.

Big oops.

I got up, saw him still asleep 30 minutes before his interview, and decided not to wake him. I figured if he can’t handle setting an alarm for a life-changing opportunity, it’s not my job to save him, and that he will need this as a lesson.

Wow, this guy certainly took it upon himself to “teach this guy a lesson.”

He missed it and is blaming me for “not having his back.” I told him I’m his roommate, not his mom.

Though it’s true the he is not responsible, that doesn’t make it a great move for a harmonious home life.

In the comments, people weigh in with their own take.

This is not a good advertisement for what it’s like to share a space with them.

Frankly, they both sound like nightmares.

But other people don’t hold him accountable, even if they admit he set himself up for a bad situation.

After all, if the guy isn’t working, how can he pay the rent?

Then again, the roommate did tell him not to worry, so he can only blame himself.

Sounds like both of these guys need to grow up.

I mean honestly.

