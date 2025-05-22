May 22, 2025 at 7:47 pm

Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesn’t Get A Say In How It Looks

by Ben Auxier

interior cute apartment

Shutterstock/Reddit

As a single guy, I can fully admit my place isn’t the best decorated.

I try, I really do, but I just don’t have much of an eye for it – and besides, I don’t have a ton of extra cash to splash around on stuff that is – by definition – unnecessary.

But some guys feel differently.

Not this one, though.

Check out the details.

AITA for expecting to have a say in how to decorate the apartment?

My girlfriend and I have been living together for nearly three years, and we recently moved into a bigger apartment.

Our last place was small and fully furnished, so there wasn’t much room to make it feel like ours and feel homely with our own stuff or decor.

They’re movin’ on up!

Now that we’re in a bigger place, you can actually decorate it to suit your style.

My girlfriend’s already picked up some prints, plants, and little bits and pieces for the living room, bedroom, and spare room.

We recently put up some shelves in the spare room too, and I was telling her I’d been looking at a few prints and other things to put on them.

But she mentioned she already had something in mind for that space and suggested I should get shelves in my home office instead for any prints I wanted sicne they wouldn’t go with what she had chosen.

Now he’s feeling left out.

I told her that it doesn’t seem fair that she gets to decorate pretty much all the shared rooms how she likes, while the only space I get to put my own style into is my office.

I mentioned that almost everything in the shared rooms right now is stuff she chose, so it would be nice if I could pick a few things for those spaces too.

She said it’s better if I just stick to my office, and when I asked her why that was fair, she brushed it off, saying it’s no big deal and I shouldn’t be bothered by it.

How far do we take this?

But I am bothered by it, because it feels like she sees the apartment as her space to decorate instead of a shared home.

I said I should have some say in how the place looks, not just her, but she kept insisting I should just stick with decorating my office and drop it

AITA for expecting to have a say in how to decorate the apartment?

Let’s see what the comments say:

2025 05 07 14 16 39 Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesnt Get A Say In How It Looks

It’s only the start:

2025 05 07 14 17 00 Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesnt Get A Say In How It Looks

She clearly doesn’t understand that this actually matters to him…right?

2025 05 07 14 17 10 Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesnt Get A Say In How It Looks

It’s just a grown up thing to do.

2025 05 07 14 17 53 Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesnt Get A Say In How It Looks

This kind of thing has happened before.

2025 05 07 14 17 38 Couple Moved Into A Nice New Place Together, But She Says He Doesnt Get A Say In How It Looks

Here’s hoping they can make a happy home.

It’s not looking good, though.

