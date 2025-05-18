They Put In A Lunch Order From Panera, But They Delivered A Little Bit Less Than Expected

I once heard Panera described as “overpriced hospital food,” and since then, I really haven’t been able to bring myself to eat there unless it’s the only real option.

To give hospital food some credit though, they do normally actually feed you.

Which is very unlike the experience had by TikTok user @ninasosweets:

“We just got lunch from Panera and we got our chips with our order,” he says, holding a still-sealed bag of kettle chips.

After giving it a very empty-sounding shake, he says, “let’s just open this together,” then proceeds to slice off the top with some scissors.

Out comes what can VERY generously be described as a chip and a half.

“This is probably the best part, because they forgot one of our sandwiches and our drinks. Oh, Panera.”

James entered the chat.

Maybe they’re looking out for our health?

Come on guys, beef it up a little.

What even constitutes an entire chip?

Don’t wanna pay that price.

I’m guessing they didn’t try to order from there again.

And the commenters are all on their side.

