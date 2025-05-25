Friend Thought They Were Getting A Free Night Out At The Club, But The Next Day They Got Sent A Bill

If money isn’t the root of all kinds of evil, it’s definitely the root of all kinds of fights.

Fights you can’t even imagine yourself having until suddenly, you’re getting the silent treatment.

What would you do if a friend offered to pay for something, and after you agreed, they changed their mind and expected you to pay? Would you pay, or would you refuse?

That’s the situation in this story. Let’s see how it all plays out.

AITA for not paying my friends back the whole amount of $ after they said they were paying?

My friend and I went on a night out playing pool which ended in my friend insisting I come with her to the club but I didn’t have any money so the said they were buying. I hesitated at first but then accepted the offer.

The day after they sent me a message asking me to cover 1/3 of the cost as it was much more than they anticipated. I said I couldn’t pay until after next payday because I didn’t have any money. When payday comes I pay the amount they originally asked me to, but then get a message that they wanted me to pay everything back.

I said to them that it wasn’t fair to ask me to pay something that they offered to pay in the first place, and then tripling the amount they wanted me to pay. Now they are not talking to me.

