They Were Preparing For A New Chapter With Their Fiancé, But When Their Newly-Divorced Mother Asked To Move In With Them, It Complicated Everything

Supporting family members in a time of need is a natural instinct for many, but sometimes it comes at a cost.

One young person is about to start their life with their fiancé when their newly-divorced mother came knocking, requesting a place to stay. Now they’re forced to navigate how to support their mother without jeopardizing their own relationship.

AITA: My mom wants to move in with me and my fiancé.. I am 24 and my fiancé is 26. We are freshly engaged and moving in with each other soon.

Well, about a week ago, my mom and her husband had a bad crash out and are now getting a divorce. I have tried to send her apartments and condos, but she keeps saying she could just move in with us and get a house with us for a year while the divorce settles.

I love her and I would do absolutely anything for her, but this is a lot. I’ve cried and been upset with myself, but part of me thinks this is asking a lot of me and my fiancé. We are just now starting our lives together, and it just seems like so much to put on our relationship right now. AITA?

