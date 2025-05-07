May 7, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘This could seriously hurt someone.’ – Trader Joe’s Shopper Warned People Against Buying Burritos From The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

a woman talking about trader joe's

TikTok/@.bridgetsucala

If you’re a Trader Joe’s lover like I am, this might break your heart a little bit…

A shopper named Bridget warned TikTok viewers about a specific item sold at the grocery store chain after she discovered something sketchy.

woman with frozen burritos

TikTok/@.bridgetsucala

Bridget showed viewers a package of burritos and said, “I am begging you. If you have recently bought this from Trader Joe’s, do not buy it. Do not eat it. There are thorns in them.”

She then showed viewers what appeared to be some kind of spiky object in her hand.

woman with trader joe's burritos

TikTok/@.bridgetsucala

Bridget said, “The last three times my husband and I had them, this is what has been in them. Thankfully, we didn’t get hurt and we didn’t swallow it but I just want everyone to stay safe.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t [know how] they got in there or if it’s a malfunction but please stay away from them.”

woman talking about trader joe's

TikTok/@.bridgetsucala

Check out the video.

@.bridgetsucala

This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t how they got in there or if it’s a malfunction but pls stay away from them

♬ original sound – Bridget

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.16.00 AM This could seriously hurt someone. Trader Joes Shopper Warned People Against Buying Burritos From The Store

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.16.13 AM This could seriously hurt someone. Trader Joes Shopper Warned People Against Buying Burritos From The Store

And this person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.16.33 AM This could seriously hurt someone. Trader Joes Shopper Warned People Against Buying Burritos From The Store

Say it ain’t so, Trader Joe’s!

