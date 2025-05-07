‘This could seriously hurt someone.’ – Trader Joe’s Shopper Warned People Against Buying Burritos From The Store

If you’re a Trader Joe’s lover like I am, this might break your heart a little bit…

A shopper named Bridget warned TikTok viewers about a specific item sold at the grocery store chain after she discovered something sketchy.

Bridget showed viewers a package of burritos and said, “I am begging you. If you have recently bought this from Trader Joe’s, do not buy it. Do not eat it. There are thorns in them.”

She then showed viewers what appeared to be some kind of spiky object in her hand.

Bridget said, “The last three times my husband and I had them, this is what has been in them. Thankfully, we didn’t get hurt and we didn’t swallow it but I just want everyone to stay safe.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t [know how] they got in there or if it’s a malfunction but please stay away from them.”

Check out the video.

@.bridgetsucala This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t how they got in there or if it’s a malfunction but pls stay away from them ♬ original sound – Bridget

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Say it ain’t so, Trader Joe’s!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.