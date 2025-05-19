May 19, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘That’s the problem right there.’ – Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Bought A Drink From The Chain, But After They Started Drinking It They Felt Dizzy

by Matthew Gilligan

Always read the labels on things you buy, my friends!

Because you never know when you’ll get a taste of something you weren’t expecting.

A man named Leo posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the surprise he got when he bought what he thought was a can of iced coffee.

Leo showed viewers a can coffee and the label reads, “Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee.”

The TikTokker zoomed in on the label and showed viewers that it also reads, “6% ABV.”

Leo said, “That’s the problem right there.”

Disgusted, Leo threw the can on the ground.

I don’t think he’ll make that mistake again…

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

He didn’t see that coming!

Honestly, neither did anyone else.

