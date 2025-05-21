Consumer Advocate Said He Knows Why Desserts Taste The Same At Different Restaurants

Well, this is a bummer…

A man named Jimmy took to TikTok to break some bad news to all the dessert lovers out there…

And let’s just say that some of you will probably be pretty disappointed.

Jimmy said, “Did you know that there’s a really interesting reason why every restaurant that you visit tend to have the same dessert? In fact, this often includes some kind of cheesecake, chocolate lava cake or simply ice cream.”

He continued, “And part of the reason why this is: it’s because most restaurants don’t actually create their own desserts. Instead, they get it from places like Costco or Restaurant Depot. In a place like Restaurant Depot that’s dedicated to restaurant owners, you can buy a pack of 12 chocolate lava cakes for roughly $30.”

Jimmy added, “This means that for many restaurants, there’s no point in baking your own desserts in-house. In fact, profit margins for many restaurants tend to be historically low, compared to other industries.”

Jimmy then said about desserts, “Making them is one thing, but making them well is another challenge. Baking good desserts take up much more space than what many restaurants actually have and this means that many restaurants actually outsource the dessert portion of the menu. This includes buying from local bakeries, as well as buying it simply from Costco or Restaurant Depot.”

He added, “The reason why so many restaurants have a similar dessert menu is simply because they buy from the same place. It’s also the reason why they taste exactly the same from one restaurant to another. It’s the reason why so many dessert menus across the country is generic as well as boring.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

So that’s why they all taste the same…

But as long as they’re yummy, I don’t see the issue.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.