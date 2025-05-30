May 30, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Lowe’s Employee Says There’s A Good Reason An Associate Never Shows Up To Help

by Ben Auxier

Mini Made working at Lowe's

At my local grocery store, the brand of whiskey I like to pick up was put with a lot of the other liquor in a locked case, with a sign that said to ask an associate for assistance.

Annoying, but some kind of anti-theft measure, whatever.

The problem was, it’s a big grocery store, and there was no way to signal to someone that you actually needed them.

You just had to kind of…hang out.

Until they finally installed a button.

Though after watching this video from TikTok user @itsminimade, I’m not convinced the button does anything either.

Mini Made working at Lowe's

“Me knowing darn well the inside garden associate went home 30 minutes ago…” reads the caption on the screen as a Lowe’s employee picks up an intercom phone.

Mini Made working at Lowe's

“Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Thank you.”

Mini Made working at Lowe's

Then she just hangs it up as though something has been accomplished.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but…

They’re just lying to us, fam.

Like it or not.

Rizz be upon you.

I feel like this definitely isn’t gonna help brick and mortar retail stand up to online services.

What a mess.

