Lowe’s Employee Says There’s A Good Reason An Associate Never Shows Up To Help
by Ben Auxier
At my local grocery store, the brand of whiskey I like to pick up was put with a lot of the other liquor in a locked case, with a sign that said to ask an associate for assistance.
Annoying, but some kind of anti-theft measure, whatever.
The problem was, it’s a big grocery store, and there was no way to signal to someone that you actually needed them.
You just had to kind of…hang out.
Until they finally installed a button.
Though after watching this video from TikTok user @itsminimade, I’m not convinced the button does anything either.
“Me knowing darn well the inside garden associate went home 30 minutes ago…” reads the caption on the screen as a Lowe’s employee picks up an intercom phone.
“Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Thank you.”
Then she just hangs it up as though something has been accomplished.
@itsminimade
Sometimes you just gotta tell the customers you’ll call them someone over knowing no one is coming 🤷♀️😂 #lowes #loweshomeimprovement #goviral #asmrvideo #fulfilment #customerservice #phone #overheadpage #lowesclearance #goviral #blowthisup #blowthisupforme #college
Now, I know what you’re thinking, but…
They’re just lying to us, fam.
Like it or not.
Rizz be upon you.
I feel like this definitely isn’t gonna help brick and mortar retail stand up to online services.
What a mess.
