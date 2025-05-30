Lowe’s Employee Says There’s A Good Reason An Associate Never Shows Up To Help

At my local grocery store, the brand of whiskey I like to pick up was put with a lot of the other liquor in a locked case, with a sign that said to ask an associate for assistance.

Annoying, but some kind of anti-theft measure, whatever.

The problem was, it’s a big grocery store, and there was no way to signal to someone that you actually needed them.

You just had to kind of…hang out.

Until they finally installed a button.

Though after watching this video from TikTok user @itsminimade, I’m not convinced the button does anything either.

“Me knowing darn well the inside garden associate went home 30 minutes ago…” reads the caption on the screen as a Lowe’s employee picks up an intercom phone.

“Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Can I have an associate to Inside Garden for grills? Thank you.”

Then she just hangs it up as though something has been accomplished.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but…

They’re just lying to us, fam.

Like it or not.

Rizz be upon you.

I feel like this definitely isn’t gonna help brick and mortar retail stand up to online services.

What a mess.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.