‘This right here is my holy grail.’ – A Hairstylist Talked About This Caffeinated Scalp Product That Helped Regrow Her Hair

by Matthew Gilligan

We hear a lot about men losing their hair, but it happens to a lot of women, too!

A hairstylist named Brianna posted a video on TikTok and talked about the product that helped her regrow her hair.

Brianna showed viewers two different photos of her hairline and she said, “This is how I got my hairline from this, to this.”

She showed viewers a box and said, “This right here is my holy grail. I’ve purchased about four of these in the past year and it has done me wonders. Go and get yourself this serum if you want a full hairline this year.”

FYI, the product is Briogeo Destined for Density Caffeine Biotin MegaStrength Peptide Density Serum.

Boy, is that a mouthful…but it sounds like it’s worth it!

Check out the video.

not sponsored just love this product that much🤪 @Briogeo #fyp

Here’s how TikTokkers responded.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this person said it also worked for them.

Sounds like she’s on to something!

