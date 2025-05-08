‘This right here is my holy grail.’ – A Hairstylist Talked About This Caffeinated Scalp Product That Helped Regrow Her Hair

We hear a lot about men losing their hair, but it happens to a lot of women, too!

A hairstylist named Brianna posted a video on TikTok and talked about the product that helped her regrow her hair.

Brianna showed viewers two different photos of her hairline and she said, “This is how I got my hairline from this, to this.”

She showed viewers a box and said, “This right here is my holy grail. I’ve purchased about four of these in the past year and it has done me wonders. Go and get yourself this serum if you want a full hairline this year.”

FYI, the product is Briogeo Destined for Density Caffeine Biotin MegaStrength Peptide Density Serum.

Boy, is that a mouthful…but it sounds like it’s worth it!

Check out the video.

Sounds like she’s on to something!

