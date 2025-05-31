Employee Was Told Not To Start Work Early, So She Complied And Got Her Boss Into Trouble

Some bosses think they can abuse their power and their employees’ time.

This woman has a boss who loves control and thinks she’s always right.

Even though flexible hours were allowed, her boss demanded she start work at 8:00 am.

And not earlier than that.

So, she complied religiously… which got her boss into trouble.

Don’t want me start before 8:00? Fine. Years ago, I worked for this complete psycho at a semi-public service type place. She was moody and arrogant. My first week there, she must have mentioned having a PhD/Doctorate. She also said “I’m a doctor” at least half a dozen times. She was the biggest goddamn snob I’ve ever met.

This woman’s boss told her she couldn’t work earlier than 8:00 am.

We had flexible work hours, spread of hours between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm. Signing on in 15-minute increments. If I had a really good run in traffic, sometimes, I’d get there in time to sign on at 7:30 or 7:45 am. Well, psycho Dr didn’t like that, and said I couldn’t start before 8:00. Despite everyone else in the office being allowed to.

She tried to explain to her boss.

I explained that sometimes, if the traffic was good, I got in earlier than that. But she wouldn’t have it. She told me if I got in early, I could read through my work emails. But I couldn’t sign on before 8:00. So, basically, she expected me to give 15 to 30 minutes of free labor.

She didn’t agree, so she simply took her time before starting work.

Yeah, screw that. So, if I got in early and the weather was nice, I’d sit outside. Or if it wasn’t, I’d sit at my desk and read my Kindle. Or play on my phone. I wouldn’t switch my computer on until 8:00 am.

Her boss was annoyed when she reminded her that she wasn’t allowed to work earlier.

Her boss came by early one morning. Wanting to collect something she’d left in the office for him. And, of course, the office wasn’t open. She demanded to know where I was. I reminded her that I wasn’t allowed to start before 8:00. Which I could tell royally, she was annoyed off.

She felt good about humiliating her boss.

There was nothing she could do about it. As I had the email trail to back me up. Small potatoes in terms of malicious compliance. But it made me feel good.

There’s no such thing as free labor.

Not ever.

