Toxic Boss Demanded Obedience Without Fully Understanding The Job, So One Employee Let Things Fall Apart To Teach Him A Lesson

Power without understanding can be a dangerous thing when it comes to bosses.

When one manager who loved control insisted on micromanaging a project he had no understanding of, one employee’s clever plan made sure his cluelessness finally caught up to him.

Read on for the full story!

When do you need this done? Ok, right away it is. My boss was the kind that wanted people to jump when he said jump. He was also totally clueless on how to do my job. He really wanted the billing to go out as fast as possible every month, because, you know, cash flow.

But suddenly, another project took center stage.

So, one time at the beginning of the month, I’m working on billing (usually takes 3 days) when he comes in my office and says he needs this report done. I tell him it’s gonna take a few days and ask him what sort of priority. “Top priority.”

When the employee turned in the project, suddenly the boss’ priorities changed.

Ok, you got it. Three days later, I turn the report in, and he asks me about billing. “Well, I had to put it aside to get this report done, but I’m back on it now.” You could almost see the steam coming out of his ears. To his credit, he didn’t blame me, but you could tell he wanted to.

Then came another miscalculation.

Another time, at the end of the year, he makes a special order from one of our suppliers for six times our usual order. A month later, when it’s time to pay the bill, I told him I haven’t seen it. He tells me, “He gives me all the bills and that it’s my fault for losing it.”

The employee soon gets to the bottom of the issue.

I call the supplier. Turns out, the supplier never even put the order in their system — they shipped the product, but because it was such an unusual order, the salesperson forgot about it. Now, although unethical, my boss would love to have never paid this bill, especially how much bigger it was since we ordered so much. I let him know the supplier was grateful for us pointing out the discrepancy. My boss was speechless — a welcome occurrence.

You know it’s a big deal when someone who loves to talk is speechless!

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

Sometimes self care means letting your boss do the dirty work.

A toxic boss’ worst nightmare is an employee who knows how to set boundaries.

It seems that many managers just want to have their cake and eat it too.

When everything becomes urgent, suddenly nothing is urgent.

Turns out, knowing what you’re doing matters when you’re the boss of someone!

Crazy, right?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.