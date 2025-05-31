Toxic Manager Tried To Paper Trail An Employee Out Of Their Job, But This Employee Was Too Smart For That Trick

Some managers lead with guidance, but others lead with grudges.

When one employee’s supervisor tried to force them out, they fought back the only way that worked: with relentless compliance and an inbox full of receipts.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Trying to performance manage me out of a job? I’m up for the challenge Years ago I worked for a supervisor who just didn’t like me. No reason why, since I just came to work, did my job, and went home at the end of the day.

But once this manager had his eyes set on them, it was hard to get them off.

But he decided that I was terrible at what I did and decided to performance-manage me out of my job. Game on. He wrote me up for some vague crap and asked me to sign it, but since it didn’t show any hard facts and data, I asked for examples of this.

Every time they tried to call their boss out, he could never articulate just what his problem was.

The meeting ended with the document unsigned since he didn’t have an example. Tried it again with an example this time, and I asked how often this would be reviewed for feedback, how the feedback would be given, and how the improvement or non-improvement would be measured. He didn’t have a solid answer, so again, no document was signed and the meeting ended.

Eventually, HR got involved and the two worked out a more concrete plan of action.

The next time, he had HR in the meeting and had all his documentation and the answers to my questions from the prior meeting. He decided to be so smart on how feedback would be given—daily via email. I signed the paper and he gave a smug smile.

But still, the boss didn’t follow through with the feedback.

Next day comes along and, shockingly, there was zero feedback given. No email sent for the rest of the week.

So when the boss tries to escalate the firing, the employee isn’t just going to let him get away with it.

Get called into a meeting with boss and HR with a paper saying there was no improvement and I was being put on warning for termination. “Oops, I’m sorry, but can you show me the emails where feedback was given daily as outlined?” There were none. Meeting ended.

More follow-up ensued.

Next day, email sent with feedback. I responded with facts and data. No response. Day after, email sent with feedback. Again responded, noting that I hadn’t gotten any follow-up for the day before, and responded to that day’s email with facts and data.

Finally, the boss’ ire was starting to wear thin.

Third day, I again noted that I hadn’t gotten any answers to the prior two days’ questions and added facts and data for this one. Then I CC’ed the HR person and sent it back. Apparently, after much discussion, boss decided that it was too hard to performance-manage someone out of a job, and my work was suddenly just fine after all.

It’s pretty hard to argue with a paper trail!

What did Reddit think?

Employers aren’t the only ones who can be sketchy.

Sometimes a boss’ vindictiveness comes back to bite them.

It’s always good to capture evidence of your boss’ shortcomings.

Why not take it one step further?

His boss wanted a paper trail, and he gave him one.

It just wasn’t the kind he expected.

Turns out, it’s hard to fight facts!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.